ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Sudheer Babu, The Telugu Actor Who Turned Down ‘Brahmastra’?

He was seen recently in 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali.'

Soundarya Athimuthu
Published
South Cinema
1 min read

A prominent actor from the Telugu film industry, Sudheer Babu is Superstar Mahesh Babu's brother-in-law.

He was seen recently in Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. The romantic comedy released on 16 September.

Sudheer Babu had recently turned down the role of an antagonist in Brahmastra. In an interview with a media house, he said that he had to decline the offer as it was 'too similar' to his role in Baaghi. He had further clarified that around the same time, he had been working on another movie called Sammohanam and that the schedules of both the films clashed.

Also Read

Kanam/Oke Oka Jeevitham Review: Amala Akkineni & Sharwanand Give a Soulful Drama

Kanam/Oke Oka Jeevitham Review: Amala Akkineni & Sharwanand Give a Soulful Drama

Sudheer Babu with his father-in-law veteran Telugu actor Krishna and brother-in-law Superstar Mahesh Babu

(Photo courtesy: Twitter)

ADVERTISEMENT

From being a former professional badminton player completing a decade in Telugu Cinema, Sudheer has persevered to follow his passion for films.

He has starred in superhits like Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), Shiva Manasulo Shruti (2012), Prema Katha Chitram (2013), Samanthakamani (2017) and Sammohanam (2018).

Check the video to know more.

Also Read

'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' Review: Quirky Plot, But Faulty Execution

'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' Review: Quirky Plot, But Faulty Execution

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Topics:  Entertainment   Mahesh Babu   Brahmastra 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×