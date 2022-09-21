Who Is Sudheer Babu, The Telugu Actor Who Turned Down ‘Brahmastra’?
A prominent actor from the Telugu film industry, Sudheer Babu is Superstar Mahesh Babu's brother-in-law.
He was seen recently in Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. The romantic comedy released on 16 September.
Sudheer Babu had recently turned down the role of an antagonist in Brahmastra. In an interview with a media house, he said that he had to decline the offer as it was 'too similar' to his role in Baaghi. He had further clarified that around the same time, he had been working on another movie called Sammohanam and that the schedules of both the films clashed.
From being a former professional badminton player completing a decade in Telugu Cinema, Sudheer has persevered to follow his passion for films.
He has starred in superhits like Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), Shiva Manasulo Shruti (2012), Prema Katha Chitram (2013), Samanthakamani (2017) and Sammohanam (2018).
