'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Review: Mahesh Babu's Quirky Yet Mediocre Commercial Flick

The story revolves around Mahi (Mahesh Babu), a financier who collects the dues from those who get loans, by hook or by crook. Kalaavathi (Keerthy Suresh) is the daughter of the rich Rajendranath (Samuthirakani). She is a party hopper and a gambler who cheats Mahi to repay her debts incurred while gambling.

But just when you think the film is a quirky rom-com, it suddenly switches gears when Mahi meets Kalaavathi’s father to collect the money he lent out, only to realise the bruised connection of this man with his parents’ death. He then works on getting the bigger settlements done. Does he succeed? What happens next is the rest of the story.

It was refreshing to see established actors like Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh playing quirky characters getting all goofy on-screen and breaking off from the regular ‘macho hero’ and 'innocent heroine' templates. Though the humour in the film was partly problematic it was largely funny.

As an audience, you look at Kalaavathi as a cheeky cheat who lies to get some extra bucks. However, even though Mahi is equally messy, we are made to like him as a gullible and cute hopeless romantic even though he creepily stalks a girl he barely knows, boasting that it's a ‘boy thing’. Rajendranath’s characterization gets confusing throughout the film as he shifts from cartoonish to villainous.

The film speaks about how banks prey on the poor and enable the rich to get richer. It tries to question the system that gives big businessmen the allowance to write off their debts when they cannot / do not want to pay. While the poor are forced to pay, even if there is a genuine reason in their delays to repay their loans, leaving them with no other option but death. However, the tone with which the social message is delivered in the film gets predictable and slightly preachy.