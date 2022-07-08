ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Vikram Hospitalised in Chennai Hours Before Ponniyin Selvan Trailer Launch

Vikram was scheduled to participate in the 'Ponniyin Selvan' trailer launch on 8 June.

Actor Vikram was hospitalised at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on 8 June due to a sudden illness. According to sources at the hospital, the actor is stable. His publicist has confirmed that he was taken to the hospital after he complained of discomfort.

Reports have claimed that the Vikram suffered from a heart attack but sources close to the actor have denied these claims.

Vikram was scheduled to attend the trailer launch for his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan at 6 in the evening in Chennai.

Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam, also stars Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R. Sarathkumar and Sobhita Dhulipala. Vikram also has a film with Pa Ranjith lined up. His upcoming film, Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial Cobra, is slated to release on 11 August.

