SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Is Set To Return To the Big Screens On This Date

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film RRR, is all set to return to the big screen. The action-entertainer, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is set for a re-release on 10 May. However, details regarding the film's show timings are still awaited.

RRR was first released in theatres in 2022 and soon took the world by storm with its box office collections.