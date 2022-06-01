Here's a List of KK's Top Tamil And Telugu Tracks
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath sang in languages other than Hindi.
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly called KK, passed away after doing what he does best, entertaining his fans with his soulful voice. KK’s untimely death after a concert in Kolkata on 31 May has left the fans across the country in complete shock. He was a diverse singer who knew no boundaries and sang in multiple languages, namely Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. As a 90s kid, this certainly feels like a personal loss. Here’s the list of KK’s some of the unforgettable renditions in the South.
KK'S SUPER HITS IN TAMIL
His ‘Appadi Podu’, from Ghilli starring actors Vijay and Trisha is by far one of the popular hits of KK from Tamil and it would not be an exaggeration to call it a pan India hit from way back in 2004 when the term wasn't much in use.
KK’s romantic hits were chartbusters at the time of their release and had the power to entice all. A few examples to prove the same are his ‘Love Pannu’ for Harris Jayaraj in 12B – featuring Shyam, Simran and Jyothika, and ‘Strawberry Kanne’ from Minsara Kanavu for A. R. Rahman starring Prabhudeva, Arvind Swami and Kajol
The super hit number composed by Harris Jayaraja, ‘Uyirin Uyire’ from Kaakha Kaakha, sparked love between the lead pair Suriya and Jyothika in real life. So not only did the song leave the audience enthralled but also the actors.
His ‘Kalyanam Dhaan Kattitkittu’ from the movie Saamy, starring Vikram and Trisha, ‘Kadhalikkum Aasai’ from Vishal and Reema Sen starrer Chellamae and ‘Pani Thuli’ from Kanda Naal Mudhal starring Laila and Prasanna were unofficial love anthems for couples in Tamil Nadu.
Amidst all the overtly sentimental songs about motherhood, KK’s 'Neeye Neeye' from M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi featuring Nadhiya and Jayam Ravi stood out. It was a one of a kind song that subtly celebrated single mothers – highlighting the beautiful, friendly and emotional bond with their kids.
Can one make heartbreaks beautiful? Well, KK can. The melodies, ‘Kadhal Valarthen’ from Manmadhan and ‘Ninaithu Ninaithu’ from 7G Rainbow Colony, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, melt one’s heart forcing the listener to cry themselves to sleep.
KK'S SUPER HITS IN TELUGU
KK’s 'Feel My Love' from Aarya, 'Uppenantha' from Arya 2 are some of the super hit love tracks he sang for Allu Arjun. The music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. His 'Inte Inthinte' from Balu starring Pawan Kalyan and Shriya Saran, 'Cheliya' from Yevadu were among the massive hits from Tollywood.
KK'S SUPER HITS IN KANNADA AND MALAYALAM
Some of his evergreen hits in Kannada are ‘Nannahinde Yaaru’ from Rowdy Aliya. 'Madhira Madhura' from Kshana Kshana and Yelu Bannada from Love to name a few.
Though his roots are from Kerala, surprisingly he has sung only one sung in his mother tongue Malayalam which is ‘Rahasyamay’ for the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Puthiya Mukham. The film was released in 2009 and music was composed by Deepak Dev.
While KK might have left the world, his songs will certainly stay with us forever.
