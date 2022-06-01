Here's a List of KK's Top Tamil And Telugu Tracks

His ‘Appadi Podu’, from Ghilli starring actors Vijay and Trisha is by far one of the popular hits of KK from Tamil and it would not be an exaggeration to call it a pan India hit from way back in 2004 when the term wasn't much in use.

KK’s romantic hits were chartbusters at the time of their release and had the power to entice all. A few examples to prove the same are his ‘Love Pannu’ for Harris Jayaraj in 12B – featuring Shyam, Simran and Jyothika, and ‘Strawberry Kanne’ from Minsara Kanavu for A. R. Rahman starring Prabhudeva, Arvind Swami and Kajol

The super hit number composed by Harris Jayaraja, ‘Uyirin Uyire’ from Kaakha Kaakha, sparked love between the lead pair Suriya and Jyothika in real life. So not only did the song leave the audience enthralled but also the actors.

His ‘Kalyanam Dhaan Kattitkittu’ from the movie Saamy, starring Vikram and Trisha, ‘Kadhalikkum Aasai’ from Vishal and Reema Sen starrer Chellamae and ‘Pani Thuli’ from Kanda Naal Mudhal starring Laila and Prasanna were unofficial love anthems for couples in Tamil Nadu.