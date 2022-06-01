CM Mamata Banerjee Pays Last Respects to KK; Gun Salute For Iconic Singer
KK passed away on Tuesday, 31 May.
Popular Bollywood playback singer KK passed away following a massive heart attack in Kolkata on 31 May. His mortal remains have been kept at Rabindra Sadan. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived to pay her last respects. A gun salute was also given in the late singer's honour. The singers family also present.
His mortal remains will be flown down to Mumbai shortly.
Singer KK fell ill after performing at a concert in Kolkata and passed away shortly after. He was 53 years old. The concert took place in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium.
