ADVERTISEMENT

CM Mamata Banerjee Pays Last Respects to KK; Gun Salute For Iconic Singer

KK passed away on Tuesday, 31 May.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
CM Mamata Banerjee Pays Last Respects to KK; Gun Salute For Iconic Singer
i

Popular Bollywood playback singer KK passed away following a massive heart attack in Kolkata on 31 May. His mortal remains have been kept at Rabindra Sadan. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived to pay her last respects. A gun salute was also given in the late singer's honour. The singers family also present.

His mortal remains will be flown down to Mumbai shortly.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mamata Banerjee pays her last respects to KK.</p></div>

Mamata Banerjee pays her last respects to KK.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A gun salute in honour of the late singer.</p></div>

A gun salute in honour of the late singer.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>KK's last respects at Kolkata</p></div>

KK's last respects at Kolkata

(Photo:Twitter)

Singer KK fell ill after performing at a concert in Kolkata and passed away shortly after. He was 53 years old. The concert took place in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium.

Also Read

Did You Know KK Was the Voice Behind These Famous Ad Jingles and Classic Songs?

Did You Know KK Was the Voice Behind These Famous Ad Jingles and Classic Songs?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×