Shaakuntalam Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines In This Mythological Drama

Shaakuntalam stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in leading roles.

Published
The trailer for the highly anticipated film Shaakuntalam dropped on 9 January. The film is written and directed by Gunasekhar and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks.

The story is adapted from Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’. Moreover the story of Shaakuntala revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan, respectively.

The trailer for the film showcased the epic tale becoming a visual spectacle. Moreover, the film seems to stay true to the traditional rendition of the story.

Shaakuntalam stars Samantha, Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others.

The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada on 17 February.

