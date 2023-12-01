'Salaar' Trailer: Prithviraj-Prabhas Are Fierce in Prashanth Neel's Directorial

The makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj, unveiled the much-awaited trailer for their film on 1 December. The action-packed entertainer has been in the making for almost two years and also marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Prithviraj.
The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapati Babu, Eshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy, among others, in pivotal roles.
The film's production house, Hombale Films, earlier released a teaser that gave fans a glimpse into Salaar's world.
Have a look at the official trailer here:
According to The Indian Express, earlier during the promotions of the film, Neel said, “The idea of making Saalar had come to my mind 15 years ago, but after making my first film Ugram, I got busy with KGF which took me almost 8 years to make. That is, we first started planning KGF and by the time its second part was released 8 years had passed. In this way, the idea of making this film was already in my mind and during Covid, when KGF 2 was not released, we all had a lot of time because we were all sitting at home. So I worked on it a little.”
Salaar will hit the big screens on 22 December, a day after the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)