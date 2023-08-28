Makers of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to Alter Scene With Killer Wearing RCB Jersey

In continuation of the report, SunPictures stated that the editing will be done before the film's release on television, satellite, or any over-the-top (OTT) platform. The makers told the court that the alterations would be done by 1 September.

The controversial scene from Jailer features a contract killer wearing an RCB jersey who makes sexist and derogatory remarks about a female character in the film.

The counsel for RCB argued in the Delhi High Court that the use of its jersey in a negative depiction without permission may harm the brand's equity and the rights of its sponsors.

As per Bar & Bench, the court order stated, "The Defendants as also all parties acting for or on their behalf including their distribution network shall be bound by the above terms and conditions. With effect from 1st September, 2023, in the theatrical depiction of the film Jailer the RCB team jersey shall stand edited/altered. The Defendants shall ensure that after 1st September, 2023, none of the theatres would exhibit the RCB jersey in any form whatsoever. Insofar as television, satellite or any OTT platform is concerned, prior to the release thereof, the altered version of the film shall be broadcasted/telecasted."