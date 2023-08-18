'Jailer' Box Office Day 7: Rajinikanth's Film Collects Rs 450 Crore Worldwide

Rajinikanth's most-anticipated film of the year, Jailer, is soon expected to enter the Rs 500 crore club at the global box office, as per reports. The film, helmed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India on Independence Day. On the seventh day of its release, the film made Rs 15 crore domestically.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer’s worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 450.80 crore.