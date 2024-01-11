'Many Started Writing My Death Knell': Shah Rukh On Facing Some Tough Years

He also touched upon the stress he and his family went through when Aryan was arrested. "And then, at a personal level, a little bit of bothersome and unpleasant things also happened to say the least which made me learn a lesson that be quiet, be very quiet and work hard with dignity. When you think everything is good, and still know it in your heart when everything is good, suddenly out of nowhere, whoom, life may come and hit you."

The Jawan star explained that one needs to be hopeful during the toughest times. "But this is a time you need to be the hopeful, happy, honest storyteller, and continue doing whatever you are doing and kind of think this is a nasty plot twist, this is not the story you are living. And 100 percent is not the story’s end. Because somebody somewhere told me that life mein filmon ki tarah, anth mein, sab theek ho jaata hai. Aur agar theek na ho, toh anth nahi hai. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. And I believe in him because I believe that goodness begets goodness