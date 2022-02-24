ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance Jio Launches New Prepaid Subscription Plans With Disney+ Hotstar

Know about the price of these plans and the benefits they come with.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Entertainment
2 min read
i

Reliance Jio, one of the largest service provider in India has come up with two new subscription plans with Disney+Hotstar. These two are the prepaid premium subscription plans with Disney+Hotstar priced at Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199.

The premium prepaid subscription plan will be priced at Rs. 1,499 when the users buy it on a standalone basis. The premium prepaid subscription will allow the users to have 4K quality on 4 devices simultaneously. The users can take advantage of the subscription across all devices like laptops, tablets, TVs, mobile phones, etc.

Reliance Jio Rs. 1,499 Subscription Plan: Benefits

  1. The plan will be valid for 84 days

  2. Provides a 1-year subscription with Disney+Hotstar.

  3. One of the most exclusive memberships on the Jio numbers

  4. 2 GB mobile data with unlimited voice calls, 100 messages, and subscription to all Jio apps.

  5. Users having the subscription for Disney+Hotstar can watch Hotstar specials, shows before TV, Live sports, Disney+ movies (Both English and Dubbed), movies and all the other Disney+ shows.

Reliance Jio Rs. 4,199 Subscription Plan: Benefits

  1. The plan is valid for 365 days.

  2. Complimentary 1-year premium subscription with Disney+Hotstar without any additional costs.

  3. 3 GB mobile data with unlimited voice calls, 100 messages, and subscription to all Jio apps.

  4. Users having the subscription for Disney+Hotstar can watch Hotstar specials, shows before TV, Live sports, Disney+ movies (Both English and Dubbed), movies and all the other Disney+ shows.

When users choose either of the two recharge plans, they will get a unique Disney+Hotstar coupon code in their MYJio App. Reliance Jio has become one of the first telecom operators to provide Disney+Hotstar subscription with prepaid plans.

The other companies like Airtel and Vi offered Disney+Hotstar subscription with mobile recharge only.

