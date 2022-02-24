Reliance Jio Launches New Prepaid Subscription Plans With Disney+ Hotstar
Know about the price of these plans and the benefits they come with.
Reliance Jio, one of the largest service provider in India has come up with two new subscription plans with Disney+Hotstar. These two are the prepaid premium subscription plans with Disney+Hotstar priced at Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199.
The premium prepaid subscription plan will be priced at Rs. 1,499 when the users buy it on a standalone basis. The premium prepaid subscription will allow the users to have 4K quality on 4 devices simultaneously. The users can take advantage of the subscription across all devices like laptops, tablets, TVs, mobile phones, etc.
Reliance Jio Rs. 1,499 Subscription Plan: Benefits
The plan will be valid for 84 days
Provides a 1-year subscription with Disney+Hotstar.
One of the most exclusive memberships on the Jio numbers
2 GB mobile data with unlimited voice calls, 100 messages, and subscription to all Jio apps.
Users having the subscription for Disney+Hotstar can watch Hotstar specials, shows before TV, Live sports, Disney+ movies (Both English and Dubbed), movies and all the other Disney+ shows.
Reliance Jio Rs. 4,199 Subscription Plan: Benefits
The plan is valid for 365 days.
Complimentary 1-year premium subscription with Disney+Hotstar without any additional costs.
3 GB mobile data with unlimited voice calls, 100 messages, and subscription to all Jio apps.
Users having the subscription for Disney+Hotstar can watch Hotstar specials, shows before TV, Live sports, Disney+ movies (Both English and Dubbed), movies and all the other Disney+ shows.
When users choose either of the two recharge plans, they will get a unique Disney+Hotstar coupon code in their MYJio App. Reliance Jio has become one of the first telecom operators to provide Disney+Hotstar subscription with prepaid plans.
The other companies like Airtel and Vi offered Disney+Hotstar subscription with mobile recharge only.
