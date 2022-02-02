JioPhone 5G: Expected Specifications, Price in India

Indian telecom giant Reliance is reportedly working on its new smartphone JioPhone 5G. The launch date of the same, however, has not been announced yet.

JioPhone 5G will be the latest addition to the company's affordable range of smartphones. Last year, the company had launched JioPhone Next smartphone in India.

A new report by Android Central has revealed the expected specifications and price details of the upcoming JioPhone 5G smartphone. Here are a few: