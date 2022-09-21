ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Raju Srivastav Passes Away at 58 After Prolonged Hospitalisation

He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on 10 August after experiencing chest pain.

Comedian Raju Srivastav passed away in Delhi on Wednesday, 21 September, at the age of 58, his family confirmed to news agency ANI.

He had suffered a massive heart attack on 10 August, and had been on life support since then.

Srivastav was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in Delhi and had reportedly undergone an angioplasty the same day.

In an interview earlier this month, the comedian's wife Shikha had shared that he was in a stable condition although he was on a ventilator.

She had also urged people to pray for his recovery and requested them to not spread any rumours or false stories about his health.

Raju, appeared on TV screens across India with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and became a household name when it came to stand up comedy.

He also often featured in Bollywood films including Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya, Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar, and Bombay to Goa. He was also a contestant on Bigg Boss.

Topics:  Raju Srivastava 

