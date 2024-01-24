ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Oscar 2024: Oppenheimer Leading With 13 Nominations; Check Complete List Here

Oscar 2024 Nominations: Oppenheimer leading with 13 nominations. Check full nominees list here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Entertainment
3 min read
Oscar Nominations 2024: The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, 23 January 2024. Christopher Nolan's acclaimed 'Oppenheimer' topped the list and was nominated in 13 categories. It was followed closely behind by Poor Things which received 11 nominations, Killers of the Flower Moon with 10 nominations, and Barbie which earned 8 nominations. The Oscar 2024 nomination event was live streamed on all the social media platforms of the Academy.

The Oscar nominees list includes different categories representing outstanding achievements in the film industry. Oscar awards are prestigious and are given to showcase the excellence in global cinema. Let us check out the full list of Oscar 2024 nominations below within different categories.

Oscar Nominations 2024: Complete List With Categories

Here is the full list of Oscar 2024 nominations along with the categories.

Best Picture

  • American Fiction

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Barbie

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Past Lives

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Best Director

  • Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

  • Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

  • Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

  • Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

  • Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Actress in Leading Role

  • Annette Bening (Nyad)

  • Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

  • Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

  • Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

  • Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Actor in Leading Role

  • Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

  • Colman Domingo (Rustin)

  • Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

  • Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

  • Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

  • Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

  • Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

  • Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

  • Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

  • America Ferrera (Barbie)

  • Jodie Foster (Nyad)

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Original Screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Maestro

  • May December

  • Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • American Fiction

  • Barbie

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

  • The Boy and the Heron

  • Elemental

  • Nimona

  • Robot Dreams

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film

  • Letter to a Pig

  • Ninety-Five Senses

  • Our Uniform

  • Pachyderme

  • War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best International Feature

  • Io Capitano

  • Perfect Days

  • Society of the Snow

  • The Teachers' Lounge

  • The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President

  • The Eternal Memory

  • Four Daughters

  • To Kill a Tiger

  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Original Song

  • Flamin' Hot (Flamin' Hot)

  • I'm Just Ken (Barbie)

  • It Never Went Away (American Symphony)

  • What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

Best Original Score

  • American Fiction

  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

The 2024 Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, 10 March 2024 at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Best Documentary Feature Film

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President

  • The Eternal Memory

  • Four Daughters

  • To Kill a Tiger

  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film

  • The ABCs of Book Banning (Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic)

  • The Barber of Little Rock (John Hoffman and Christine Turner)

  • Island in Between (S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien)

  • The Last Repair Shop (Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers)

  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Sean Wang and Sam Davis)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Golda

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • Society of the Snow

Best Production Design

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Best Live Action Short Film

  • The After

  • Invincible

  • Night of Fortune

  • Red, White and Blue

  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Visual Effects

  • The Creator

  • Godzilla Minus One

  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Napoleon

Best Cinematography

  • El Conde (Edward Lachman)

  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

  • Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

  • Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

  • Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Best Film Editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall (Laurent Sénéchal)

  • The Holdovers (Kevin Tent)

  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Thelma Schoonmaker)

  • Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)

  • Poor Things (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Best Costume Design

  • Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)

  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)

  • Napoleon (David Crossman & Janty Yates)

  • Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)

  • Poor Things (Holly Waddington)

Topics:  Academy Awards   Oscar   Barbie 

