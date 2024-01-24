Oscar 2024: Oppenheimer Leading With 13 Nominations; Check Complete List Here

Oscar Nominations 2024: The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, 23 January 2024. Christopher Nolan's acclaimed 'Oppenheimer' topped the list and was nominated in 13 categories. It was followed closely behind by Poor Things which received 11 nominations, Killers of the Flower Moon with 10 nominations, and Barbie which earned 8 nominations. The Oscar 2024 nomination event was live streamed on all the social media platforms of the Academy.
The Oscar nominees list includes different categories representing outstanding achievements in the film industry. Oscar awards are prestigious and are given to showcase the excellence in global cinema. Let us check out the full list of Oscar 2024 nominations below within different categories.
Oscar Nominations 2024: Complete List With Categories
Here is the full list of Oscar 2024 nominations along with the categories.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Best Actress in Leading Role
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Actor in Leading Role
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best International Feature
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Original Song
Flamin' Hot (Flamin' Hot)
I'm Just Ken (Barbie)
It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The 2024 Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, 10 March 2024 at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Best Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning (Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic)
The Barber of Little Rock (John Hoffman and Christine Turner)
Island in Between (S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien)
The Last Repair Shop (Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers)
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Sean Wang and Sam Davis)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best Cinematography
El Conde (Edward Lachman)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall (Laurent Sénéchal)
The Holdovers (Kevin Tent)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)
Poor Things (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
Best Costume Design
Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)
Napoleon (David Crossman & Janty Yates)
Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)
Poor Things (Holly Waddington)
