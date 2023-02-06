Watch: Anoushka Shankar & Arooj Aftab Perform 'Udhero Na' at Grammys 2023
This year, Anoushka was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Anoushka Shankar and Arooj Aftab performed their song 'Udhero Na' at the 2023 Grammy Awards, that was held at Los Angeles on 5 February (6 February in India).
Watch the performance below:
This year, Anoushka was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories. However, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode took home the Global Music Performance award for 'Bayethe' and 'Sakura' by Masa Takumi won the Music Album Grammy.
Arooj was also nominated for one Grammy Award this year. 'Udhero Na' received a nod in the Best Global Music Performance category. Along with her Best New Artist nomination last year, she also took home the inaugural award for Best Global Music Performance with 'Mohabbat'.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and music
Topics: Anoushka Shankar Arooj Aftab Grammys 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.