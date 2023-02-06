ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Anoushka Shankar & Arooj Aftab Perform 'Udhero Na' at Grammys 2023

This year, Anoushka was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories.

Anoushka Shankar and Arooj Aftab performed their song 'Udhero Na' at the 2023 Grammy Awards, that was held at Los Angeles on 5 February (6 February in India).

Watch the performance below:

This year, Anoushka was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories. However, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode took home the Global Music Performance award for 'Bayethe' and 'Sakura' by Masa Takumi won the Music Album Grammy.

Arooj was also nominated for one Grammy Award this year. 'Udhero Na' received a nod in the Best Global Music Performance category. Along with her Best New Artist nomination last year, she also took home the inaugural award for Best Global Music Performance with 'Mohabbat'.

