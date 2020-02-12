Anoushka On Pt. Ravi Shankar And The Lessons He Taught Her

Anoushka: I think historically we can see that it has and can. You know, interestingly, my father was the one who sort of set the ball rolling with some stuff because he went to his friend George Harrison and talked about Bangladesh and how it was really hurting his heart to see all the refugees and their situation. So that’s kind of what built into the concert for Bangladesh, which is the very first benefit concert on record.

The concert has gone on to raise millions and millions for refugees over the decades and that’s something that has continued in so many different ways for so many causes. Live 8 obviously being one of the big ones. Protest songs, protest music – I do think music has an important role to play and can help kind of carry a message sometimes when words can’t.