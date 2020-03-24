Varun Grover, Prateek Kuhad, Others to Stream Live Performances
While parts of India, including cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, are on lockdown in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic, musicians have been keeping fans entertained through virtual concerts. Ankur Tewari, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, John Legend and Swanand Kirkire are among those who have live streamed performances for fans who are currently socially distancing.
Talent management agency Big Bad Wolf have announced Live from HQ, a week-long series of events starting 25 March. This will include performances by Prateek Kuhad (will Obama be tuning in, we wonder), Indian Ocean, Varun Grover, musical satire act Aisi Taisi Democracy, musician Karsh Kale and comedian Vir Das. Each show will be live-streamed on Facebook and Instagram. You can sign up for the event you’d like to catch through BookMyShow, after which you will be sent a link to the stream.
The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards, which were scheduled to take place in Madhya Pradesh this March, have been cancelled over COVID-19 fears, but the organisation is keeping fans entertained with a digital concert series instead.
Titled #IIFAHumSabSaathHain, the series was launched on Sunday, 22 March, to coincide with Modi's call for a janata curfew to help check the spread of the coronavirus.
These concerts will be simultaneously live-streamed on the artistes' respective social media handles, and the Colors and MTV India Facebook pages every evening at 5 pm till March 31. So far, singers Harshdeep Kaur, Sukhbir Singh and Arjun Kanungo have performed.
On Tuesday, 24 March, the series will feature singer Shilpa Rao, along with Lisa Mishra and AKULL. Wednesday, 25 March, will see a gig by Anusha Mani, Amrita Nayak and Sangeet Haldipur. Other artistes who have joined the initiative include Jassie Gill, Papon, Meghna Mishra and Divya Kumar.
(With inputs from PTI)