Varun Grover, Prateek Kuhad, Others to Stream Live Performances

Titled #IIFAHumSabSaathHain, the series was launched on Sunday, 22 March, to coincide with Modi's call for a janata curfew to help check the spread of the coronavirus.

These concerts will be simultaneously live-streamed on the artistes' respective social media handles, and the Colors and MTV India Facebook pages every evening at 5 pm till March 31. So far, singers Harshdeep Kaur, Sukhbir Singh and Arjun Kanungo have performed.

On Tuesday, 24 March, the series will feature singer Shilpa Rao, along with Lisa Mishra and AKULL. Wednesday, 25 March, will see a gig by Anusha Mani, Amrita Nayak and Sangeet Haldipur. Other artistes who have joined the initiative include Jassie Gill, Papon, Meghna Mishra and Divya Kumar.

