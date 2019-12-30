‘Flipping Out’: Prateek Kuhad on Obama’s ‘Songs of the Year’ List
With 2019 drawing to a close, former US President Barack Obama has shared his list of favourite songs of the year. And in this list of 35-odd numbers features cold/mess by India's indie singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad.
It wasn't long before Kuhad reacted to Obama's list on Twitter. "This just happened and I don't think I'll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you Barack Obama, thank you universe. I didn't think 2019 could've gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour," he wrote.
Cold/mess is one of the six songs from Kuhad's EP of the same name, released in 2018.
In 2015, he released his debut album In Tokens & Charms. He has also collaborated with the makers of Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Baar Baar Dekho for the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
Meanwhile, the former US president has been sharing his annual lists of favourites for 2019 on his Twitter timeline. Earlier, he had shared a list of books followed by a compilation of favourite movies along with TV shows he "considered as powerful as movies".
