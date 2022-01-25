ADVERTISEMENT

Republic Day '22: Amjad Ali Khan & His Sons Perform Recital of Vaishnav Jana To

Amjad Ali Khan said that through the recital, he wanted to spread Mahatma Gandhi's message of compassion.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ustad Amjad Ali Khan with his sons&nbsp;Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.</p></div>
To mark the occasion of Republic Day, Panorama Music has released a three-minute sarod recital of the revered hymn of Mahatma Gandhi, 'Vaishnav Jana To', by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Amjad Ali Khan told mid-day that through the recital, he wanted to spread Gandhi's message of compassion. "The situation today across the world is terrible. Everyone wants to kill or hurt each other. Through our rendition, we want to spread the message of love. Like other freedom fighters, Gandhi is a symbol of India. It's sad that the education we received couldn't make us compassionate. The world should realise that we have to help each other", Khan said.

