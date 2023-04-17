ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit First Punjabi Singer to Perform at Coachella 2023; Alia, Kareena Cheer

Diljit Dosanjh performed to some of his biggest hits at this year's Coachella.

Diljit Dosanjh created history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at this year's Coachella at California. Donning a black kurta-tamba with a matching turban and yellow gloves, Diljit set the stage on fire by performing some of his biggest hits. He took to Twitter to share photos from the festival.

A number of celebrities congratulated Diljit for this proud moment. Director Imtiaz Ali, who attended the music festival with his daughter Ida, took to Instagram to shower praise on Diljit.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Lilly Singh were also ecstatic about Diljit's performance.

Check out the reactions:

