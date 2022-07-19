'His Voice Brought Joy to Millions': Celebs Mourn the Demise of Bhupinder Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn and Pankaj Udhas also paid their tributes to the late musician.
Several politicians and Bollywood celebrities including, veteran actors and musicians paid their tribute to the late legendary musician, Bhupinder Singh on Monday. Grieveing his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that "his works struck a chord with many." Actor Ajay Devgn wrote "his voice brought joy to millions." While, singer-musician Vishal Dadlani said that the veteran musician "was a voice from a gentler time."
Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday, 18 July in Mumbai's Criticare Hosiptal.
Expressing his greivance, PM Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Bhupinder Singh Ji, who has given memorable songs for decades. His works struck a chord with several people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had an uniqueness. Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji. Shanti."
Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega. Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi. (His voice is his identity, and it will always be remembered)."
Singer-musician Adnan Sami tweeted that "Bhupi-Da’, as we lovingly referred to him was blessed with a haunting voice, was a beautiful guitarist and indeed, an incredibly warm soul."
Filmmaker MAdhur Bhandarkar wrote that he was "fortunate enough to work with him in our National Award winning film #TrafficSignal."
Remembering the great musician, actor Shekhar Suman tweeted that he was "a man with the velvet voice."
Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas also mourned the death of veteran musician. Udhas said, "Shocked, saddened and devasted by the news of our Bhupi Ji's passing. He was not only a wonderful human being, but an excellent singer and a brilliant musician. I am fortunate that I got an opportunity to spend a lot of time with him because we started 'Khazana Ghazal Festival' in 2001. Since the inception from the first year, Bhupi ji was involved with Khazana."
He further added that "He was always very supportive. We all looked upto him. I fondly used to call him 'Bade Bhaiyaa' (big brother). It's a sad day for music in India, especially Ghazal. He was a man with this unique golden voice. Nobody could ever copy that voice. You won't hear another Bhuphi. He will always be missed."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.