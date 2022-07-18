Legendary Singer Bhupinder Singh Passes Away at 82
Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday, 18 July, at Criticare hospital in Mumbai's Andheri, his wife Mitali told PTI. He was 82.
Bhupinder Singh is known for songs like 'Naam Gum Jayega', 'Hothon Pe Aisi Baat', 'Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal Jahan Nahi Milta', to name a few. He has also been credited as a guitarist in a number of Bollywood songs.
Singh was born in Amritsar, Punjab to Prof Natha Singhji, a trained vocalist and his early music teacher. Early in his career, Singh performed on All India Radio, Delhi. He was also attached to the Delhi Doordarshan Center.
