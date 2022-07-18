ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Singer Bhupinder Singh Passes Away at 82

Bhupinder Singh is known for songs like 'Naam Gum Jayega', 'Hothon Pe Aisi Baat' among others.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Music
1 min read
Legendary Singer Bhupinder Singh Passes Away at 82
i

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday, 18 July, at Criticare hospital in Mumbai's Andheri, his wife Mitali told PTI. He was 82.

Bhupinder Singh is known for songs like 'Naam Gum Jayega', 'Hothon Pe Aisi Baat', 'Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal Jahan Nahi Milta', to name a few. He has also been credited as a guitarist in a number of Bollywood songs.

Also Read

Arijit Singh Pays Tribute to KK, Sings ‘Yaaron’ at Vancouver Concert

Arijit Singh Pays Tribute to KK, Sings ‘Yaaron’ at Vancouver Concert
ADVERTISEMENT

Singh was born in Amritsar, Punjab to Prof Natha Singhji, a trained vocalist and his early music teacher. Early in his career, Singh performed on All India Radio, Delhi. He was also attached to the Delhi Doordarshan Center.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×