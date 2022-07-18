Bhupinder Singh Passes Away: Here Are 10 of the Singer's Memorable Tracks

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday, 18 July his wife Mitali told PTI. The celebrated singer was 82 at the time of his passing.

The singer was born in Amritsar, Punjab and was known for songs like 'Naam Gum Jayega', 'Hothon Pe Aisi Baat', and 'Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal Jahan Nahi Milta'.

Here's looking at some of his best tracks: