Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce Takes the Lead With 9 Nominations
Beyonce is closely followed by Kendrick Lamar and Adele, with eight and seven nominations each.
The nominees for this year's Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, 15 November. Beyonce takes the lead with 9 nominations, followed closely by Kendrick Lamar and Adele, with eight and seven nominations each. The 65th Grammy Awards will take place on 5 February in Los Angeles.
Here's the complete list of key nominees:
Record of the Year
1. Don't Shut Me Down
ABBA
Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer
2. Easy On Me
Adele
Greg Kurstin, producer; Julian Burg, Tom Elmhirst & Greg Kurstin, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
3. BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé
Beyoncé, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, producers; Brandon Harding, Chris McLaughlin & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
4. Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige
D’Mile & H.E.R., producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Pat Kelly, engineers/mixers
5. You And Me On The Rock
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Tom Elmhirst & Michael Harris, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
6. Woman
Doja Cat
Crate Classics, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones & Yeti Beats, producers; Jesse Ray Ernster & Rian Lewis, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
7. Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy, producer; Neal Pogue & Karl Wingate, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
8. The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
Beach Noise, producer; Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, Ray Charles Brown Jr., James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
9. About Damn Time
Lizzo
Ricky Reed & Blake Slatkin, producers; Patrick Kehrier, Bill Malina & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
10. As It Was
Harry Styles
Tyler Johnson & Kid Harpoon, producers; Jeremy Hatcher & Spike Stent, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
Album of the Year
1. Voyage - ABBA
2. 30 - Adele
3. Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
4. Renaissance - Beyonce
5. Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J Blige
6. In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
7. Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
8. Mr Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
9. Special - Lizzo
10. Harry's House - Harry Styles
Song of the Year
1. abcdefu
Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
2. About Damn Time
Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
3. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
4. As It Was
Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
5. Bad Habit
Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
6. BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
7. Easy On Me
Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
8. GOD DID
Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
9. The Heart Part 5
Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
10. Just Like That
Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artist
1. Anitta
2. Omar Apollo
3. DOMi & JD Beck
4. Muni Long
5. Samara Joy
6. Latto
7. Måneskin
8. Tobe Nwigwe
9. Molly Tuttle
10. Wet Leg
Best Music Video
1. Easy on Me - Adele
2. Yet to Come - BTS
3. Woman - Doja Cat
4. The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
5. As It Was - Harry Styles
6. All Too Well (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift
Best Rock Album
1. Dropout Boogeys - The Black Keys
2. The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
3. Crawler - Idles
4. Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly
5. Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne
6. Lucifer On The Sofa - Spoon
Best Rap Album
1. God Did - DJ Khaled
2. I Never Liked You - Future
3. Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
4. Mr Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
5. It's Almost Dry - Pusha T
Best Pop Vocal Album
1. Voyage - ABBA
2. 30 - Adele
3. Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
4. Special - Lizzo
5. Harry's House - Harry Styles
Best Global Music Album
1. Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble
2. Love, Damini - Burna Boy
3. Queen Of Sheba - Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
4. Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
5. Sakura - Masa Takumi
Best Dance / Electronica Album
1. Renaissance - Beyonce
2. Fragments - Bonobo
3. Diplo - Diplo
4. The Last Goodbye - Odesza
5. Surrender - Rufus du Sol
