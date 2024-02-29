Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Is On a Deadly Mission To Prove His Innocence

Yodha trailer was unveiled by the cast and the rest of the team on Thursday and gives a glimpse into the action-packed journey of a soldier named Arun played by Sidharth Malhotra.
The almost three-minute trailer teases Sidharth Malhotra's journey as a proud soldier who will stop at nothing to safeguard his country from danger. He is seen following his father's footsteps who also served in the Indian Army. However, despite his seeming patriotism, Arun is 'suspended' and labelled a ‘traitor'. The trailer seems to tease his journey as he attempts to clear his name.
Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on 15 March 2024. The trailer provides glimpses of Disha Patani in the role of an air hostess and features Raashii Khanna as well.
