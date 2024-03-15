ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Attend 'Yodha' Screening

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grace the 'Yodha' screening.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at the Yodha screening held in Mumbai on 14 March. The couple posed for a grand photo with their respective families. The other stars of the film were also seen arriving.

  • 01/04

    Kiara and Sidharth at the Yodha screening. 

    (Photo Courtesy: X/@SidharthFC_)

  • 02/04

    Sidharth with Disha Patani. 

    (Photo Courtesy: X/@SidharthFC_)

  • 03/04

    Tiger Shroff also attended. 

    (Photo Courtesy: X/@SidharthFC_)

  • 04/04

    Kiara and Sidharth with family. 

    (Photo Courtesy: X/@SidharthFC_)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×