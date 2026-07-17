'The Odyssey' Review: Christopher Nolan Falls Short of Epic Expectations

The film introduces compelling narrative threads and thought-provoking moral dilemmas, but rarely explores them with the depth they deserve or resolves them in a manner that feels emotionally or thematically satisfying.

We see slivers of Odysseus’s pride—his urge to defy the Gods, his act of blinding Polyphemus, and in the process, endangering the lives of the men aboard his ship. The question remains: Is Odysseus able to overcome this excessive pride? The answer is left ambiguous, not in a way that allows viewers to draw their own conclusions but in a way that denies the question a meaningful payoff.

The film also grapples with another philosophical question: Is Odysseus wrong to forsake the dead and deny his fallen men the burial they deserve in order to save his own life? Or does the instinct to survive outweigh one's duty to the dead? Odysseus finally journeys west to honour the dead, only after realising that his men, now in Hades, still carry the bitterness of that abandonment.