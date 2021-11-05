Sooryavanshi Review Till Interval: A Typical Rohit Shetty Affair

Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi released on 5 November in theatres across the country. The movie is the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and stars Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, and Gulshan Grover. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who were leads in the cop universe’s previous films Singham and Simmba also have cameo appearances.

Till the interval, Sooryavanshi is a typical Rohit Shetty affair. Katrina Kaif's treatment in the film is typical of how women are treated in a patriarchal society. She has a few lines and her entire track was wrapped up in one song.

It begs the question: If Pakistan wasn't our neighbouring country, what would Rohit Shetty do in his films?

DCP Veer Sooryavanshi joins forces with DCP Bajirao Singham (Devng) and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer) to stop a terrorist attack on Mumbai. But Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh haven't made an appearance yet.