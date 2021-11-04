Here's Why Advance Bookings for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Haven't Started

A source told Pinkvilla, “The national multiplex chains – PVR, INOX and Cinepolis – are clearly biased in their approach to Hindi films vis.a.vis the South. The three chains have offered 57.5% revenue sharing deal to Rajinikanth’s Diwali release, Annaatthe, whereas refusing to move over the regular terms of 52.5% for Sooryavanshi. It’s strange because Sooryavanshi is among the biggest Indian releases of the year.”

Vishek Chauhan, an exhibitor said, “"While they (multiplexes) have opened advances for (Hollywood venture releasing on November 5) Eternals but not for Sooryavanshi. National chains contribute 60-70 percent of revenue for any Hindi film. We are told that by today the advances could open," according to Moneycontrol.

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez with Dharma Productions and Cape Good Films. Reliance is reportedly asking for revenue terms similar to Akshay Kumar’s previous release Bell Bottom. The team of Akshay’s upcoming flick reportedly expect a higher share because they decided to hold the release of the film for theatres instead of OTT.