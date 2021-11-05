ADVERTISEMENT

Sooryavanshi Has Finally Released, and Desi Twitter Has Some Thoughts

Here's what Twitter thought about 'Sooryavanshi'.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sooryavanshi-- as reviewed by Twitter.</p></div>
i

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has finally released in theatres across the country. As everyone visits these multiplexes after more than one and a half year of watching movies at home, the excitement is through the roof.

While most people have only gone to the theatre to enjoy their first movie after forever, others are sharing genuine reviews of Sooryavanshi. Here's how Twitter reacted to the third instalment of Shetty's cop universe.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sooryavanshi Has Finally Released, and Desi Twitter Has Some Thoughts

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Sooryavanshi Has Finally Released, and Desi Twitter Has Some Thoughts

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Sooryavanshi Has Finally Released, and Desi Twitter Has Some Thoughts

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Sooryavanshi Has Finally Released, and Desi Twitter Has Some Thoughts

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Sooryavanshi Has Finally Released, and Desi Twitter Has Some Thoughts

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Sooryavanshi Has Finally Released, and Desi Twitter Has Some Thoughts

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Will 'Sooryavanshi' Set The Ball Rolling At The Box Office This Diwali?

Will 'Sooryavanshi' Set The Ball Rolling At The Box Office This Diwali?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT