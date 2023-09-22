Shilpa Shetty's 'Sukhee' Is A Lukewarm Film On The Plight Of Desi Housewives

Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi, presents itself as a feminist film, but unfortunately, it often feels more concerned with appearing feminist rather than genuinely embodying those principles. The Shilpa Shetty Kundra-starrer leans heavily on tired tropes and clichéd storylines, failing to inject a breath of fresh air into its narrative.
The central plot revolves around Sukhee (Shilpa Shetty), a Punjabi housewife trapped in a life where her husband views her as a mere punching bag, only showing kindness when he needs assistance at work. Her daughter, on the other hand, treats her like a doormat, which is the norm for many teenage daughters.
These dynamics are all too familiar and lack the depth needed to engage the viewer on a deeper level. Shetty's performance is inconsistent, leaving the audience somewhat disconnected from her character.
As Sukhee attends her school reunion with her friends (played by Dilnaz Irani, Pavreen Gujral and the highlight of the film: Kusha Kapila), the film predictably ventures into the realm of romantic interests. Amit Sadh takes on the role of the awkward suitor who has undergone a significant 'glow up'.
One of the film's redeeming qualities is its depiction of Sukhee's husband and daughter coming to understand her true value in her absence. However, the film takes an abrupt and somewhat bizarre turn when Sukhee becomes a professional horse rider after just one training session.
While the horse is used metaphorically to symbolize Sukhee taking back control, portraying housewives as women with superhuman capabilities feels forced and tired. It begs the question of whether ordinary women can receive the same validation and respect, without being able to scale such heights.
Sukhee ultimately fails to make a strong, sizable impact. It lacks the impressive direction, camera work, and editing that could have elevated it above mediocrity. The sound and music are forgettable, failing to leave a lasting impression.
While it attempts to be a feminist film, Sukhee falls short of delivering a compelling narrative and instead relies on tired storytelling techniques, leaving its reception lukewarm and unimpressive.
