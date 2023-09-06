'Sukhee' Trailer: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Free From Her Mundane Life of a Housewife

The makers of Shilpa Shetty's upcoming film, Sukhee, unveiled its official trailer on Wednesday, 6 September. Helmed by debutant director Sonal Joshi, the film also stars Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Chaudhary, Kiran Kumar, and Kusha Kapila in key roles.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Sukhee, a dedicated housewife (played by Shilpa), whose world revolves around her family. However, her life soon takes an unexpected turn when she's invited to her school's reunion in Delhi, where a thrilling adventure awaits her.