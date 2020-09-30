Despite Solid Screenplay, 'Serious Men' Fails to Close With a Punch

Sudhir also shows us that we live in a world where we care more about how things appear than they actually are. We are happy to buy a lie as long as its beautiful. The low ranked assistant, Nawaz, to the accomplished scientist Dr Acharya (played by the charming Nassar), everyone wants to win the same rat race. We see how we live in a carefully curated reality, where our Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn pages sell lies and stories, stories we want to believe are true.

We want to convince, even before the world, ourselves of our own lies. We tell these lies first to ourselves and then to others and herein lies Nawaz’s central dilemma. He knows the truth about the game he’s playing but he wants to believe the lie so much that he’s willing to risk whatever little life has given him. He wants his son to have a comfortable life and job where his son answers things like condoms pe dot kyun hote hai. He wants to give his son a life of luxury and leisure, a life he was unable to make for himself, even if that means dwelling in deceit and indecency.