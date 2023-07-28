Let’s Get Married Review: Dhoni’s Debut Tamil Film Is Refreshing But Lacks Depth

MS Dhoni and Chennai's mutual love for each other knows no bounds. Hailed as the adopted son of Tamil Nadu ever since his glorious tenure as the captain of Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni has taken a leap into the world of film production. His fans couldn't contain their excitement right from the film’s announcement. Especially because Let's Get Married is set in his second home, none other than, Tamil Nadu!

While Dhoni has left us awestruck with his iconic ‘finishes off in style’ moments on the cricket field it's now time to check if he can deliver the same magic in the theatres.

Gautham (Harish Kalyan), who is raised by a single mother Leela (Nadiya), falls in love with Meera (Ivana). The parents of both families don't object to their love. I know their families are modern, but are they even Indian if they accept a love marriage without an ounce of resistance? Sorry, not relatable.

Anyway, coming back to the story, why can't the lovers get to the wedding stage? It is because the girl wants to know if she is compatible with her lover's mother. How does she do it? By going on a road trip before deciding to marry into the family.