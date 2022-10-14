Mismatched 2 Review: Prajakta Koli Is Her Endearing Best In This Lukewarm Show
The show is available to stream on Netflix.
Mismatched Season 2 Review: Prajakta Koli Is Back As Dimple In This Netflix Show
There is something deeply endearing about the Netlflix's Mismatched, adapted from Sadhya Menon’s ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’, which acts as a blueprint for the series. It’s perhaps Prajakta Koli’s effortless performance, Rohit Saraf's good-boy charm or Vihaan Samat’s easy-going demeanour. The cast of the show, more often than not has lifted the otherwise lackadaisical series, that is riddled with one cliche after the another.
However, cliches may not necessarily be a bad thing. The tropes – the formulaic love story, groupism amongst the students or the misunderstandings make the show relatable. And the intrinsic familiarity the show affords makes it that much more watchable.
The second season of the series picks up from where the previous season left off. The culprit who sold off Dimple’s app idea is yet to be uncovered. Moreover, all is not well with Rishi and Dimple – miscommunication and misunderstanding have left their relationship sour. And both seem to be marching to the beats of their drums sans each other this season.
This lover's quarrel also furnishes the show with a fair bit of pining, longing and intense gazes. But these characters going in their journey to find different equations with different people keep the plot engaging.
To top it all, most of the characters in the second season have shown massive growth. And with varying paces, they have also become likeable people.
Most of the characters have a definitive arc and that perhaps makes the show more compelling. Each character has their motivations behind their actions, good or bad, and interestingly some ethically ambiguous characters don’t come across as terrible people. For instance, Celina (Muskkan Jaferi) is cornered due to the weight of her insecurities, making her both relatable and redeemable.
Mismatched also talks about issues of homophobia, ableism, bullying, sexual health, social media toxcity and more. Each episode touches upon these underlying themes without making it too preachy. Its ability to keep things light-hearted and also serious adds to the overall charm of the show.
But the dialogues for the coming-of-age series seem forced and could have been more seamless. Especially during the initial episodes.
Mismatched through its multiple strands of narratives, focusing on different characters, largely keeps things interesting. And although the storyline is only skin-deep at best, it is heartfelt and entertaining.
Afterall, nothing beats a story that is replete with multiple love interests, the protagonist's willingness to circumvent any hurdles while simultaneously convincing your middle-class parents that it's a great idea to follow your dreams. Dimple does all this and more while remaining extremely endearing and likeable despite her flaws.
