Mismatched 2 Review: Prajakta Koli Is Her Endearing Best In This Lukewarm Show

Most of the characters have a definitive arc and that perhaps makes the show more compelling. Each character has their motivations behind their actions, good or bad, and interestingly some ethically ambiguous characters don’t come across as terrible people. For instance, Celina (Muskkan Jaferi) is cornered due to the weight of her insecurities, making her both relatable and redeemable.

Mismatched also talks about issues of homophobia, ableism, bullying, sexual health, social media toxcity and more. Each episode touches upon these underlying themes without making it too preachy. Its ability to keep things light-hearted and also serious adds to the overall charm of the show.