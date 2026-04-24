'Michael' Review: The Way You Make Me Feel…Is Disappointed

This critic was born in 1996, a solid thirteen years after Michael Jackson’s Thriller premiered. Even in the 2000s, I distinctly remember hearing about the uphill victory that was MTV finally caving in and playing Jackson’s music—which was unheard of for Black artists of that era. How did this unfold in the biopic, you ask?

The CBS Records executive Walter Yetnikoff puts his foot down and—you guessed it right—throws a tantrum. “I need you to run Billie Jean for me”, he says angrily while speaking to an MTV executive. The power dynamics of what eventually made MTV give in aren’t fleshed out adequately. The win doesn’t seem monumental because we never know what it took to get there. And it wouldn’t be wrong to extrapolate this to how Fuqua portrays every major milestone in Jackson’s life: with a haste that mistakes mention for meaning.