Review: ‘Major’ Is a Befitting & Moving Tribute to Sandeep Unnikrishnan

“How many more men do I have to lose?”, asks a superior, and Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan gestures, ‘one’. Major is about this one person who loses his life while saving many.

Major, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008. The film is a tribute to him, but it’s a lot more than that.