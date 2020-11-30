Adivi Sesh on How 26/11 Hero Major Sandeep’s Story Affected Him
Adivisesh’s film ‘Major’ seeks the answer to what patriotism means today through Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s story.
Actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming project Major is still in the process of filming. The actor tells The Quint that he has written the story and the screenplay for this one. This project has been very close to his heart for the past 12 years.
What is 'Major' All About?
The film Major is a biopic on Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG officer who was martyred in the 26/11 attacks on 27 November, 2008. Unnikrishnan was just 31 years old when he passed away.
“I would always like to be known as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s father, not as Unnikrishnan, a government servant. Sometimes I feel I have not done enough for him as a father. I should have guided him better and taught him the nuances of being selfish at times,” K Unnikrishnan had said in an interview.
Sandeep had led his team of commandos to the sixth floor of the hotel and successfully rescued 14 hostages. Sandeep’s father is still in touch with the last hostage his son had saved.
In the film, Adivi Sesh and his team try to capture this and more.
Why Did Adivi Sesh Want to Make 'Major'?
Adivi Sesh tells The Quint that he was young and had come home to the news of the attack, which was a top story in all Indian channels. On 27 November, he saw Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's image flash on the screens and he says that affected him. "His smile and his eyes were captivating and I wanted to know more about him".
Sesh says that his film will take the audience back to what the meaning of patriotism is. "Beyond all that surrounds us in the media and the news channels, if we go back to what we really wanted was live and let live".
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.