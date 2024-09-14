'The Buckingham Murders' Review: Kareena Kapoor-starrer Breaks the Clutter

Given the maturity of its subject matter, the pacing of The Buckingham Murders never feels urgent. It doesn’t offer much in terms of thrills or suspense that one might expect in this genre. The filmmaking craft, too, from the shooting to the editing style, is relatively simple. Avoiding any frills, Mehta relies on the sophisticated writing and fine performances across the mainly British supporting cast to ground the story in a sense of realism. According to Kapoor Khan, her role was inspired by Kate Winslet's character in Max’s miniseries Mare of Easttown, which had similar tonality, themes, and colour palettes. Mehta’s Wycombe is similarly dark and monochromatic. Kapoor Khan’s performance also feels comparably controlled and measured; she never falters, even when the film’s writing sometimes does.