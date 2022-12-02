Freddy Review: Kartik Aaryan-Alaya F’s Thriller Boasts Only of Its Performances

The main character’s foil is Kainaz (Alaya F), a woman trapped in an abusive marriage. Freddy rattles off a few questions in the “Why don’t you leave?” league. Once again, a line of messaging that could’ve delved into the convoluted nature of abusive relationships and the agency women possess is left hanging loose.

Alaya F as Kainaz is convincing for the most part, though her character soon becomes two-dimensional at best. The actor often matches Aaryan’s energy making their interactions together, in the film’s second half, gripping. Perhaps Alaya F is a Bollywood femme fatale in the making, only time will tell.