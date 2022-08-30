Jogi Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh Fights For His People In New Netflix Film
The drama is set against the backdrop of the 1984 riots.
The first trailer of Netflix's upcoming movie Jogi was dropped. The intense drama is set against the backdrop of the 1984 riots. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. It also stars Amyra Dasturin a pivotal role.
The film which is set against the backdrop of the 1984 riots attempts to talk about the devastating event by keeping the titular character at the centre of the narrative. In a sense, while the riots are taking place, Jogi hopes to save as many people from his community as he can. Although not much is known about the plot fo the film, it seems to be a bone-chilling drama inspired by true events.
The filmhas been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Hiten Tejwani and Paresh Pahuja. Jogi will be released on Netflix on 16 September.
