'Ek Din' Review : Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan Star in an Inane Romance

There is a bell in Ek Din that, when rung, grants wishes. Dinesh a.k.a. Dino (Junaid Khan) makes a wish, but his perennial pessimism prevents him from actually ringing it. No matter, though: the universe is on his side. As he walks forlornly away, a robust gust of snowy wind rings the bell, and Dino’s wish is granted.

If this seems silly, just wait till you hear what his wish is. Dino is one of cinema’s classic mousy corporate drones, with a crush on an impossibly beautiful, manic pixie dream girl colleague. That colleague is Meera (Sai Pallavi), the very personification of a breath of fresh air: Dino avers that when she walks in, time slows down, but his heart beats faster.

So, on an office holiday in Japan (don’t ask), Dino stands before the wish-granting bell and asks that Meera be his, even just for one day.