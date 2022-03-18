‘Bloody Brothers’ Review: This Dark Comedy Is the Perfect Weekend Binge

Why are we doing this so much, I wonder, when there is an abundance of homegrown original writing and world literature to adapt from that isn’t getting the time of day. Personally, as an adaptation, it does a fair job. There isn’t much to be said about the story that isn’t already plastered all over the internet as the original show has been around for a few years.

Shruti Seth as the unhappy housewife and her own intriguing storyline is a fun bit and all the acting is fairly spot-on with the only exception being Tina Desai, who is almost insufferable in her obvious girl-next-door act that doesn’t fool the audience for even a second. In a cast that is otherwise enjoyable, she is the only who is hardly at all. The set design and production value is quite high and the music too, it fits right in.