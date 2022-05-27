Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' Has Its Heart in the Right Place

Even as some scenes in the film stand out and make you tear up, the director could have done better in the first half of the film. It was only after the intermission that the pieces start to fit together.

Anek uses powerful and effective imagery to make the ‘voice of the people’ heard, as Joshua would say. Scenes depicting police brutality, or the way power corrupts and oppresses people are are hard-hitting. The film places its faith in the old adage of ‘show, don’t tell’ and it works.

The soundtrack blends well with the subject, and special mention must be made of the folk song 'Oh Ku Takum' by Imnanungsang Tzudir.

Anek is preachy in parts, but the film has its heart in the right place and it could have done better if the film didn’t feel rushed, leading to less clarity.

The director uses a powerful scene to say that there are no winners in a political battle, unless you are the one wielding the power.

Our rating: 3 Quints out of 5