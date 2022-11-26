‘Agent Kannayiram’ Review: Santhanam-Starrer Doesn't Deliver What It Promises

Agent Kannayiram is the Tamil remake of Navin Polishetty’s superhit Telugu comedy thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The movie stars Santhanam, one of the best comedians in the Tamil industry, who has transitioned into a lead hero. I was instantly curious to see how he was going to elevate an already flawless story.

Agent Kannayiram surprised me, but not as pleasantly as I had imagined it to be.

The story revolves around Kannayiram, who is born out of wedlock. He grows up to be a rookie detective, solving small-time crimes in the neighbourhood. Kannayiram is haunted by traumatic memories of a troubled relationship with his mother. He soon gets embroiled in a big case that has a connection to his late mother.

The film delves into crimes that are committed by exploiting people’s faiths, beliefs and superstitions.