Koffee With Karan S7: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, & Others Seen in Latest Trailer
Here are the celebs that will make an appearance together at 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7
As fans keep guessing the pairs that will appear in the seventh season of Koffee With Karan, a brand new trailer has revealed some information about this.
The trailer, shared by Karan Johar on Instagram, shows Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh sharing the couch, and other episodes show Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor together, Akshay Kumar with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani with Shahid Kapoor, among others.
Stars such as Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan are also seen. Check out the trailer here:
Speaking about the trailer, Karan Johar said, “I’m excited to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. This will be a season of all-out candor for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull. If you want to catch the conversations before they become the next day’s headlines, Disney+ Hotstar is your go-to destination every Thursday.”
Koffee With Karan Season 7 premieres on 7 July, with new episodes coming out every Thursday on Disney+Hotstar.
