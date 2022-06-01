'I Attended KK's Last Concert; AC Was Not Working and He Was Sweating Profusely'
On Tuesday, 31 May, Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, breathed his last shortly after his live concert at Nazrul Manch auditorium in South Kolkata which I had attended.
I am in deep sorrow. I still cannot believe that KK is no more. Till 8 pm, we were together at the auditorium with my friends. God knows what happened after that. Around 11 pm, I got one of the saddest news of my life. I never thought this would happen so soon.
The auditorium was not that big. Actually, I would say KK was suffering from excessive heat. There was no AC in the room. The heat was excessive and the crowd was also quite large.
There were too many people. Could be more than 2,000 people in a small room and KK was sweating profusely. I think KK did a great job. There was a continuous smile on his face. He complained about heat two-three times but he never said he won't sing. He gave his level best.
Later, in the news, I got to know that he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed at the hotel where he was staying.
This is heart-wrenching for all of his loved ones and fans like me.
Half of our childhood died with him. Our adolescence started with him and and ended with him. We learned about handling our break-ups, happiness, and sorrows with KK. KK is no more but he will be in our hearts. Let's hear his songs more and more and keep him alive through his music.
