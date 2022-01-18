TJ Gnanavel's 'Jai Bhim' Starring Suriya Features on Oscars' YouTube Channel

Talking about the film’s opening sequence wherein the police releases detainees based on their caste, director Gnanavel said, “On basis of caste discrimination, the police are shown segregating tribal people. That’s the opening scene; you could call it the film’s theme. How easily a powerful system can brand the oppressed as habitual offenders on basis of caste…they’re being framed like this.”

He added, “This film is not just about custodial violence faced by the tribal people but how caste discrimination forms the basis of custodial discrimination."