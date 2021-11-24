'Nerukku Ner' to 'Jai Bhim': The Rise of Suriya and His Social Outlook, Politics

With the entire left wing liberals, communists and neutral audience supporting him, the juncture Suriya finds himself in right now, would be a tempting lure (for any actor or icon) to enter into active politics. Ilayathalapathi Vijay (whose dad SA Chandrashekar began a political party in Vijay’s name and members contested in the by-election and even won a good number of seats) is slowly showing signs of turning into the political lane. However, it remains to be seen how Suriya will channel his stardom into politics. As always Suriya is self-evasive and unassuming about his impact inside the political ring as is evident from his recent interviews, but what if the present political scenario were to push him to a corner? Will he turn around and take to active politics then? This is the one thing that those pushing him (or any icon) to any corner should ponder about. Remember it was after being pushed to one such corner with the problems mounted on Vishwaroopam that Kamal Haasan decided to enter electoral politics.

Suriya is someone who believes in retaining his artistic freedom and has the nerve of steel to not bow down to any fringe group. The makers of Jai Bhim altered the image on the “controversial” calendar and appeased the political outfit (which has not been acknowledged by the PMK till now) as the spirit of Jai Bhim is about inclusiveness and celebration of equality and the film’s intention is not to hurt anyone. Instead a response letter which was issued to director Bharathiraja (who had said, “If politicians should be consulted before we make our movies then there will be a long queue of filmmakers outside their doors!”) speaks of how the PMK still thinks that their caste has been portrayed in bad light (when I watched the film, I saw no “caste” motive ascribed to the villain at all.)

Jai Bhim’s sole issue of a single off-camera calendar (which is not even in the foreground) which is taken to be denotive of the Vanniyar community (by only them) and the name of the police officer changed to what’s there in the film, has made this “political verbal warfare” against Suriya so distasteful for all neutral viewers. I learnt that the real police officer who was involved in Rajakannu’s case is still serving his time in prison and his real name (or religion) could not have been used for practical reasons. There is such a term called “cinematic license” for which there are disclaimers in the beginning of a film which allows for altering or re-imagining a real life incident or episode for the sake of effective story-telling or ease of storytelling. To identify oneself based on one’s caste reeks of still wanting to divide humanity and not unite it.

We are increasingly forgetting that we live in a free world and a democratic country where a work of art or communication or point of view can be put out and there will be voices which are for or against it. But life threats and disrespectful warnings is not how that dissent can be addressed. The beauty of democracy lies in this respectable manner of communicating dissent and the debates/discussions that follow should help everyone reach a good place. Jai Bhim as a film, as a story, has enabled that kind of discussion to happen in our society, where much good is being done for the welfare of the tribal communities now. In that sense, Suriya’s film is not just a movie but a movement.

The Suriya of today is no longer the shy, reluctant to speak actor I met in 2003. He is an icon whose “voice” creates an impact in Tamil Nadu, a voice which has been speaking out for common welfare and unity, particularly in such polarised times. This stage of his journey is a unique one indeed. I await Suriya’s next steps in his public life, where I’m sure the political red carpet is ready to be rolled out for him.